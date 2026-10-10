CJP Protest 2.0: છાવણીમાં ફેરવાયું દિલ્હી, ટ્રેન કેન્સલ-મેટ્રો સ્ટેશન બંધ, ઈન્ટરનેટ સસ્પેન્ડ અને કડક સુરક્ષા બંદોબસ્ત ગોઠવાયો
CJP દ્વારા આયોજિત વિરોધ પ્રદર્શનને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને દિલ્હીમાં સાવચેતીના પગલાં લેવામાં આવ્યા છે. ચાલો જાણીએ કે કઈ સેવાઓ પ્રભાવિત થશે.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 7:11 AM IST
નવી દિલ્હી: રાજધાનીના જંતર-મંતર ખાતે 10 ઓક્ટોબરે 'કોકરોચ જનતા પાર્ટી' (CJP) દ્વારા એક મોટા વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન અને કૂચની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવી છે, જેના કારણે સમગ્ર દિલ્હીમાં હલચલ વધી ગઈ છે. આ પરિસ્થિતિની અસર ટ્રેન અને મેટ્રો સેવાઓ, બજારો અને ઇન્ટરનેટ કનેક્ટિવિટી પર પણ પડી છે. સ્થાનિક અને કેન્દ્રીય સંસ્થાઓ દ્વારા માર્ગદર્શિકાઓ અને સૂચનાઓ જારી કરવામાં આવી છે, સાથે જ નવી દિલ્હી વિસ્તારમાં 'ભારતીય નાગરિક સુરક્ષા સંહિતા' (BNSS)ની કલમ 163 લાગુ કરવામાં આવી છે અને કેન્દ્રીય સશસ્ત્ર પોલીસ દળોની અચાનક મોટા પાયે તૈનાતી કરવામાં આવી છે. શહેરના વિવિધ ભાગોમાં આશરે 11000 વધારાના જવાનો તૈનાત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, જેનાથી દિલ્હીમાં કેન્દ્રીય દળોની કુલ સંખ્યા વધીને લગભગ 26000 થઈ ગઈ છે.
દિલ્હી આવતી 45 ટ્રેન રદ
જંતર-મંતર ખાતે યોજાનાર પ્રસ્તાવિત પ્રદર્શન અને વિરોધ માર્ચને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને, મુસાફરોની સુરક્ષા સુનિશ્ચિત કરવાના સાવચેતીના પગલા રૂપે ભારતીય રેલવેએ દિલ્હી વિસ્તાર તરફ જતી 45 ટ્રેનો સંપૂર્ણપણે રદ કરી છે. આ નિર્ણય શનિવારે સવારે 4 વાગ્યા થી બપોરે 2 વાગ્યા દરમિયાન નવી દિલ્હી, તિલક બ્રિજ અને હઝરત નિઝામુદ્દીન સ્ટેશનો પર પહોંચનારી ટ્રેનોને લાગુ પડે છે.
#WATCH | Delhi: On the traffic arrangement ahead of the protest tomorrow, Addl CP Traffic Dinesh Kumar Gupta says, "Regarding the protest scheduled for October 10, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory identifying approximately 30 road stretches where our staff will be deployed and which are likely to be affected. If disruptions or obstacles arise, we will implement traffic diversions accordingly. We appeal to the public to consult our advisory when planning their travel; we will provide real-time updates specifying which roads are affected and suggesting alternative routes. Commuters should plan their journeys based on the traffic police advisory." Further, he says, "Regarding the borders, our traffic police personnel are deployed; if protesters—whose entry is restricted—attempt to approach, they will be prevented from entering. Should any such situation arise requiring action, we will implement necessary diversions and provide updates via our Facebook page, social media channels, and official traffic advisories... For anyone planning to travel into New Delhi, please refer to the three specific stretches we have highlighted in our traffic advisory. There will be some restrictions along the 30 affected stretches, but there will be no complete blockades or closures..."— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
આ પહેલા રેલવેએ સંભવિત ભારે ટ્રાફિક જામને સંભાળવા અને કામગીરી સુચારુ રીતે ચલાવવાની ખાતરી કરવા માટે એક વિશેષ આકસ્મિક યોજના અમલમાં મૂકી હતી. મુખ્ય જનસંપર્ક અધિકારી હિમાંશુ શેખર ઉપાધ્યાયે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, ઈન્ટેલિજન્સ ઈનપુટ અને સ્થાનિક ટ્રાફિક સલાહ-સૂચનોના આધારે, 10 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ સવારે 4 વાગ્યાથી બપોરે 2 વાગ્યાની વચ્ચે સેન્ટ્રલ દિલ્હી, નવી દિલ્હી અને હઝરત નિઝામુદ્દીન રેલવે સ્ટેશનોની આસપાસ ભારે ટ્રાફિક જામની શક્યતા છે. તાજેતરમાં બનેલી એક ગંભીર ઘટનામાંથી બોધપાઠ લઈને રેલવે વહીવટીતંત્રે આ નિર્ણય લીધો હતો.
આ મેટ્રો સ્ટેશનો રહેશે બંધ
દિલ્હીમાં શુક્રવાર રાતથી લઈને આગામી આદેશ સુધી 45 મેટ્રો સ્ટેશનો બંધ રહેશે. સાવચેતીના પગલા રૂપે દિલ્હી પોલીસે DMRC (દિલ્હી મેટ્રો રેલ કોર્પોરેશન)ને પત્ર લખ્યો હતો, જેના પગલે DMRCએ સ્ટેશનો બંધ રાખવા અંગેની સૂચના જાહેર કરી હતી. 'કોકરોચ જનતા પાર્ટી' (CJP) દ્વારા આયોજિત વિરોધ પ્રદર્શનને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને દિલ્હી પોલીસે સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થા સઘન બનાવી છે. પોલીસે DMRCને શુક્રવારે રાત્રે 9 વાગ્યાથી લઈને શનિવાર સુધી આ 45 મેટ્રો સ્ટેશનો બંધ રાખવાની વિનંતી કરી હતી. પોલીસને આશંકા હતી કે, વિરોધ કરી રહેલી ભીડ સંવેદનશીલ વિસ્તારો તરફ આગળ વધી શકે છે, જેનાથી કાયદો અને વ્યવસ્થાની સ્થિતિ ખોરવાઈ શકે છે. આ ઉપરાંત, સુરક્ષાના પગલાંના ભાગરૂપે ત્રણ 'નમો ભારત' સ્ટેશનો—આનંદ વિહાર, ન્યૂ અશોક નગર અને સરાઈ કાલે ખાન—પણ આગામી આદેશ સુધી બંધ રહેશે.
Delhi Police writes to the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, tomorrow from 1000 hrs till the end of the day. "The permission sought cannot be granted and is hereby denied," reads the letter https://t.co/oeKMvjBkmJ— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
ઈન્ટરનેટ સેવાઓ પર અસ્થાયી રોક
કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહ મંત્રાલયે દિલ્હીમાં સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થાને વધુ મજબૂત બનાવવા માટે એક મહત્વપૂર્ણ પગલું ભર્યું છે. કાયદો-વ્યવસ્થા અને જાહેર સુરક્ષા જાળવી રાખવા માટે, નવી દિલ્હી વિસ્તારના સંવેદનશીલ ઝોનમાં ઇન્ટરનેટ સેવાઓ કામચલાઉ ધોરણે સ્થગિત કરવામાં આવી છે. ગૃહ મંત્રાલયની મંજૂરી બાદ, જનપથ-કર્તવ્ય પથ ક્રોસિંગની આસપાસ 4 કિલોમીટરના વિસ્તારમાં તમામ પ્રકારની મોબાઇલ ઇન્ટરનેટ સેવાઓ બંધ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. આ પ્રતિબંધ શુક્રવારે સવારે 10 વાગ્યાથી અમલમાં આવ્યો છે અને 10 ઓક્ટોબરની રાત્રે 10 વાગ્યા સુધી અમલમાં રહેશે. વહીવટીતંત્રનું માનવું છે કે, આ પગલાથી અફવાઓ ફેલાતી અટકાવવામાં અને વિસ્તારમાં શાંતિ તથા વ્યવસ્થા જાળવી રાખવામાં મદદ મળશે.
Service Update - Revised Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 till 06:00 PM on 10th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station. 1. Janpath 2. Patel Chowk 3. Central Secretariat 4. Lok Kalyan Marg 5. Rajiv Chowk 6. New Delhi 7. Seva Teerth 8. Mandi House 9. Barakhamba Road 10. ITO 11. Delhi Gate 12. Khan Market 13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg 14. Jhandewalan 15. Supreme Court 16. Indraprastha 17. Shivaji Stadium 18. Dilli Haat-INA 19. Hauz Khas 20. Jor Bagh 21. Lajpat Nagar 22. Jangpura 23. Ashram 24. Jamia Millia Islamia 25. Chawri Bazar 26. Jama Masjid 27. Karol Bagh 28. Rajendra Place 29. Vishwavidyalaya 30. Kashmere Gate 31. Inderlok 32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar 33. Netaji Subhash Place 34. Azadpur 35. Jahangirpuri 36. Haiderpur Badli Mor 37. Majlis Park 38. Seelampur 39. Maujpur-Babarpur 40. Jafrabad 41. Welcome 42. Yamuna Vihar 43. Khajuri Khas 44. Shahdara 45. Rithala This is in partial modification of the update shared earlier about the closure of Metro stations.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 9, 2026
સઘન સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થા
જાહેર વ્યવસ્થા જાળવી રાખવા માટે નવી દિલ્હી વિસ્તારમાં ભારતીય નાગરિક સુરક્ષા સંહિતા (BNSS)ની કલમ 163 લાગુ કરવામાં આવી છે અને કડક નિવારક પ્રતિબંધો લાદવામાં આવ્યા છે. દિલ્હીમાં કેન્દ્રીય સશસ્ત્ર પોલીસ દળોની તૈનાતીમાં અચાનક અને મોટા પાયે વધારો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે; શહેરના વિવિધ ભાગોમાં આશરે 11000 વધારાના જવાનો તૈનાત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, જેનાથી દિલ્હીમાં કેન્દ્રીય દળોની કુલ સંખ્યા વધીને લગભગ 26000 થઈ ગઈ છે.
Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 and continuing on 10th October, 2026 till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 9, 2026
આ પણ વાંચોઃ
CJPના 10 ઓક્ટોબરના વિરોધ-પ્રદર્શનને કારણે મેટ્રો અને રેલ સેવાઓ બંધ રાખવા પર SCએ કહ્યું, 'માખી મારવા હથોડાનો ઉપયોગ ના કરો'
CJPના દિલ્હી પ્રદર્શન પહેલા ગુજરાત પોલીસની કાર્યવાહી, અમદાવાદમાં જીજ્ઞા વ્યાસ- દેવ દેસાઇ સહિત અનેક કાર્યકરો ડિટેઇન