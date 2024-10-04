અફઘાનિસ્તાનના સ્ટાર ખેલાડી ​​રાશિદ ખાન લગ્ન સંબંધમાં બંધાયા... - Rashid Khan gets married

ETV Bharat / sports

અફઘાનિસ્તાનના સ્ટાર ખેલાડી ​​રાશિદ ખાન લગ્ન સંબંધમાં બંધાયા...

અફઘાનિસ્તાનના સ્ટાર સ્પિનર ​​રાશિદ ખાન ગઇકાલે લગ્ન કાબુલમાં ધામધૂમથી લગ્ન કર્યા. લગ્નની ઉજવણીના વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ખૂબ જ વાયરલ થયા રહ્યા છે.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

અફઘાનિસ્તાનના સ્ટાર સ્પિનર ​​રાશિદ ખાન
અફઘાનિસ્તાનના સ્ટાર સ્પિનર ​​રાશિદ ખાન (IANS)

કાબુલ: અફઘાનિસ્તાનના સ્ટાર સ્પિનર ​​રાશિદ ખાન, જે હાલમાં રમતના સર્વશ્રેષ્ઠ સ્પિનરોમાંથી એક છે, તેઓ 3 ઓક્ટોબરે લગ્નસંબંધમાં બંધાય છે. રાશિદે અફઘાનિસ્તાનની રાજધાની કાબુલમાં લગ્ન કર્યા હતા. લગ્નની ઉજવણીના વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ખૂબ જ વાયરલ થયા રહ્યા છે. વિશ્વના નંબર T20 સ્પિનર ​​તરીકે જાણીતા અફઘાન સ્ટારે પશ્તુન રીતિ-રિવાજ મુજબ લગ્ન કર્યાં. અફઘાનિસ્તાન રાષ્ટ્રીય ક્રિકેટ ટીમના ઘણા ક્રિકેટરોએ તેમના લગ્નમાં હાજરી આપી હતી.

વિડીયોમાં તમે જોઈ શકો છો કે સુરક્ષાને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને જે હોટલમાં રાશિદના લગ્ન થયા હતા તેની બહાર ઘણા લોકો બંદૂક લઈને ફરતા જોવા મળ્યા હતા.

અફઘાનિસ્તાનના ઘણા સ્ટાર્સે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર રાશિદને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા હતા. અફઘાનિસ્તાન ટીમના દિગ્ગજ ખેલાડીઓમાંના એક મોહમ્મદ નબી, રાશિદને તેના જીવનમાં આગળનું પગલું ભરવા બદલ અભિનંદન આપનારા સૌપ્રથમ હતા.

રાશિદ આ પેઢીના શ્રેષ્ઠ ક્રિકેટરોમાંથી એક છે, ખાસ કરીને T20I ક્રિકેટમાં. તેના નામે ઘણા રેકોર્ડ છે, જેમાં સૌથી ઝડપી 50 અને 100 વિકેટ લેવાનો રેકોર્ડ પણ સામેલ છે. આ પહેલા રાશિદને ICC T20I રેન્કિંગમાં નંબર 1 બોલર તરીકે પણ પસંદ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.

