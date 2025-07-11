હૈદરાબાદ : કેનેડામાં સ્થિત પ્રખ્યાત કોમેડિયન કપિલ શર્માના કાફે પર અજાણ્યા હુમલાખોરોએ ગોળીબાર કર્યો છે. અજાણ્યા હુમલાખોરોએ કાફે સ્થિત બિલ્ડિંગ પર અનેક રાઉન્ડ ગોળીઓ ચલાવી છે. આ હુમલાનો વીડિયો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ઝડપથી વાયરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે.
બ્રિટિશ કોલંબિયાના સરેમાં કોમેડિયન કપિલ શર્માના નવા શરૂ થયેલા કપ્સ કાફેને નિશાન બનાવીને ગોળીબાર કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. ગોળીબાર ગયા બુધવારે મોડી રાત્રે થયો હતો. પરિસરમાં ઓછામાં ઓછી નવ ગોળીઓ ચલાવવામાં આવી હતી. કોઈ જાનહાનિના અહેવાલ નથી.
સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વાયરલ થઈ રહેલા એક વીડિયોમાં, બ્રિટિશ કોલંબિયાના સરેમાં આવેલા કેપ્સ કાફેમાં કારમાં બેઠેલા એક વ્યક્તિ ઓછામાં ઓછા નવ રાઉન્ડ ગોળીબાર કરતા જોવા મળે છે. ઘટનાને અંજામ આપ્યા પછી, હુમલાખોરો સ્થળ પરથી ભાગી ગયા હતા. જો કે, હજુ સુધી એ સ્પષ્ટ નથી કે કપિલ શર્માના કેપ્સ કાફેને નિશાન બનાવવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે કોમેડિયનને ધમકાવવા માટે આ ગોળીબાર કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
ખાલિસ્તાની આતંકવાદી : હરજીત સિંહ લાડીએ આ હુમલાની જવાબદારી સ્વીકારી છે. લાડી પ્રતિબંધિત આતંકવાદી સંગઠન બબ્બર ખાલસા ઇન્ટરનેશનલ સાથે સંકળાયેલ એક અગ્રણી વ્યક્તિ છે. તે રાષ્ટ્રીય તપાસ એજન્સી (NIA)ના મોસ્ટ વોન્ટેડ ભાગેડુઓમાંનો એક છે.
હુમલા અંગે પંજાબના મંત્રીઓનું નિવેદન : પંજાબના મંત્રી લાલજીત ભુલ્લરે કેનેડાના સરેમાં કપિલ શર્માના કાફેમાં થયેલા ગોળીબાર પર પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી છે. મંત્રીએ કહ્યું છે કે, ' આ અત્યંત નિંદનીય છે. આવું ન થવું જોઈતું હતું. તે એક સ્ટાર છે અને ખૂબ જ પ્રખ્યાત છે. કેનેડાએ ખાતરી કરવી જોઈએ કે આવું ફરી ન બને.'
કપિલ શર્માના કાફેમાં થયેલી ગોળીબારની ઘટના અંગે પંજાબના મંત્રી બરિન્દર કુમાર ગોયલે કહ્યું, ' મને તે હુમલા વિશે કંઈ ખબર નથી. હું છેલ્લા બે કલાકથી એક મીટિંગમાં હતો. જો આવું થયું હોય તો તે ખૂબ જ ખરાબ છે. મને આશા છે કે તે ઠીક હશે. આ અત્યંત નિંદનીય છે. '
કપિલ અને ગિન્નીએ સાથે મળીને કાફે ખોલ્યો હતો : કપિલ શર્માએ કેપ્સ કાફે સાથે હોસ્પિટાલિટી ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રીમાં પ્રવેશ કર્યો હતો. તેમની પત્ની ગિન્ની ચતરથે આ કામમાં તેમને ટેકો આપ્યો છે. પરંતુ બુધવારે રાત્રે થયેલી આ ગોળીબારીએ કાફે પર પડછાયો મૂકી દીધો છે.
