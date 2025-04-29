ETV Bharat / entertainment

બાલકૃષ્ણથી લઈને અજીત કુમાર સુધી, આ સિનેમા દિગ્ગજોને પદ્મ ભૂષણથી સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવ્યા - PADMA AWARDS 2025

પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર 2025 નું નવી દિલ્હીના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવનમાં આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. ચાલો જોઈએ કે સિનેમાના કયા દિગ્ગજોને સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

નંદમુરી બાલકૃષ્ણ અને અજીત કુમાર
નંદમુરી બાલકૃષ્ણ અને અજીત કુમાર (@rashtrapatibhvn Twitter)
નવી દિલ્હી : ગતરોજ 28 એપ્રિલના રોજ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવન ખાતે પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર-2025 નું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. સિનેમાના ઘણા દિગ્ગજોને આ પ્રતિષ્ઠિત પુરસ્કારથી સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુએ સિનેમાના દિગ્ગજ કલાકાર અજીત કુમાર, નંદમુરી બાલકૃષ્ણ, શેખર કપૂર સહિત અનેક હસ્તીઓને પ્રતિષ્ઠિત પુરસ્કારથી સન્માનિત કર્યા. દેશભરમાંથી ભારતીય હસ્તીઓ તેમના પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે દિલ્હીના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવન પહોંચ્યા હતા.

અજીત કુમાર :

તમિલ અભિનેતા અજીત કુમારને તેમનો પહેલો પદ્મ ભૂષણ એવોર્ડ મળ્યો. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુએ કલા ક્ષેત્રે અજીત કુમારને પદ્મ ભૂષણથી સન્માનિત કર્યા છે. વિવિધ પ્રકારના પાત્રો ભજવવાની તેમની ક્ષમતાએ તેમને ઉદ્યોગના સૌથી બહુમુખી અભિનેતાઓમાં એક તરીકે પ્રતિષ્ઠા અપાવી છે.

'ગુડ બેડ અગ્લી' ના અભિનેતાએ તેમના પરિવાર સાથે રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવનમાં આયોજીત સમારોહમાં હાજરી આપી હતી. તેમણે કાળા અને સફેદ રંગનો સૂટ પહેર્યો હતો. અજીતે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પોતાનો વીડિયો જાહેર કરીને તેમને અભિનંદન આપ્યા છે.

નંદમુરી બાલકૃષ્ણ :

તેલુગુ સિનેમાના સુપરસ્ટાર નંદમુરી બાલકૃષ્ણને ઉદ્યોગમાં તેમના અસાધારણ કાર્ય માટે ભારતના ટોચના નાગરિક પુરસ્કારોમાંના એક પદ્મ ભૂષણથી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા છે. છેલ્લા કેટલાક વર્ષોમાં બાલકૃષ્ણને તેલુગુ ઉદ્યોગમાં કેટલીક સફળ ફિલ્મો આપી છે અને તેમના શક્તિશાળી અભિનય માટે ઘણા લોકો તેમને પસંદ કરે છે.

શેખર કપૂર : પ્રખ્યાત ફિલ્મ નિર્માતા શેખર કપૂરને 'મિસ્ટર ઈન્ડિયા' જેવી હિટ ફિલ્મોના નિર્દેશન માટે પદ્મ ભૂષણથી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા હતા. શેખર કપૂરને કલા ક્ષેત્રે તેમના યોગદાન બદલ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુના હસ્તે પદ્મ ભૂષણ એવોર્ડ એનાયત કરવામાં આવ્યો. બેન્ડિટ ક્વીન સાથે ભારતીય સિનેમાને ફરીથી વ્યાખ્યાયિત કરવાથી લઈને એલિઝાબેથ સાથે વૈશ્વિક પ્રશંસા મેળવવા સુધી, તેમણે સતત સર્જનાત્મક સીમાઓ ઓળંગી છે.

પંકજ ઉધાસ : ગઝલ માટે પ્રખ્યાત સ્વર્ગસ્થ પંકજ ઉધાસને મરણોત્તર પદ્મ ભૂષણથી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા છે. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુએ કલા ક્ષેત્રે પંકજ કેશુભાઈ ઉધાસને પદ્મ ભૂષણથી સન્માનિત કર્યા છે. પંકજ ઉધાસના પત્ની ફરીદા પંકજ ઉધાસે રાષ્ટ્રપતિના હસ્તે આ એવોર્ડ સ્વીકાર્યો છે.

લોકો આજે પણ 'ચિઠ્ઠી આયી હૈ' જેવા ગીતો પસંદ કરે છે. તેઓ એક બહુમુખી પ્રતિભા ધરાવતા ગાયક હતા અને તેમણે ગઝલની લોકપ્રિયતામાં વધારો કર્યો. તેઓ કેન્સર અને થેલેસેમિયાથી પીડિત દર્દીઓને વિવિધ માધ્યમોથી મદદ કરતા હતા.

આ મહાન હસ્તીઓને પદ્મશ્રીથી સન્માનિત કરાયા

અશોક લક્ષ્મણ સરાફ (અભિનેતા) - પદ્મશ્રી

બેરી ગોડફ્રે જોન (અભિનય કોચ, થિયેટર ડિરેક્ટર) - પદ્મશ્રી

જસપિન્દર નરુલા (ગાયક)- પદ્મશ્રી

અશ્વિની ભીડે-દેશપાંડે (ગાયિકા) - પદ્મશ્રી

રિકી જ્ઞાન કેજ (સંગીતકાર) - પદ્મશ્રી

ભેરુ સિંહ ચૌહાણ (લોક ગાયક) - પદ્મશ્રી

હરજિન્દર સિંહ શ્રીનગર વાલે (ભક્તિ ગાયક) - પદ્મ શ્રી

જોયનાચરણ બાથેરી (લોકસંગીતકાર) - પદ્મશ્રી

કે. ઓમાનકુટ્ટી અમ્મા (શાસ્ત્રીય ગાયક) - પદ્મશ્રી

મહાબીર નાયક (ગાયક) - પદ્મશ્રી

મમતા શંકર (અભિનેત્રી) - પદ્મશ્રી

અનંત નાગ (અભિનેતા) - પદ્મ ભૂષણ

પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર શું છે ? પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર એ ભારતના સર્વોચ્ચ નાગરિક સન્માનમાથી એક છે. આ પુરસ્કાર જાહેર બાબતો, વિજ્ઞાન અને ઇજનેરી, આરોગ્ય, દવા, સામાજિક કાર્ય, સાહિત્ય, શિક્ષણ, રમતગમત અને નાગરિક સેવાઓ સહિત વિવિધ વિષયો અને ક્ષેત્રમાં ઉત્કૃષ્ટ યોગદાન બદલ વ્યક્તિને આપવામાં આવે છે.

