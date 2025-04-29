નવી દિલ્હી : ગતરોજ 28 એપ્રિલના રોજ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવન ખાતે પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર-2025 નું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. સિનેમાના ઘણા દિગ્ગજોને આ પ્રતિષ્ઠિત પુરસ્કારથી સન્માનિત કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુએ સિનેમાના દિગ્ગજ કલાકાર અજીત કુમાર, નંદમુરી બાલકૃષ્ણ, શેખર કપૂર સહિત અનેક હસ્તીઓને પ્રતિષ્ઠિત પુરસ્કારથી સન્માનિત કર્યા. દેશભરમાંથી ભારતીય હસ્તીઓ તેમના પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે દિલ્હીના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવન પહોંચ્યા હતા.
અજીત કુમાર :
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan in the field of Art to Shri S. Ajith Kumar. He is a towering figure in Indian cinema, particularly in the Tamil film industry. His ability to portray a wide spectrum of characters has cemented his reputation as one of the most… pic.twitter.com/ZDrBFoNiSu— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2025
તમિલ અભિનેતા અજીત કુમારને તેમનો પહેલો પદ્મ ભૂષણ એવોર્ડ મળ્યો. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુએ કલા ક્ષેત્રે અજીત કુમારને પદ્મ ભૂષણથી સન્માનિત કર્યા છે. વિવિધ પ્રકારના પાત્રો ભજવવાની તેમની ક્ષમતાએ તેમને ઉદ્યોગના સૌથી બહુમુખી અભિનેતાઓમાં એક તરીકે પ્રતિષ્ઠા અપાવી છે.
#WATCH | Actor S. Ajith Kumar receives Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of Art.— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
'ગુડ બેડ અગ્લી' ના અભિનેતાએ તેમના પરિવાર સાથે રાષ્ટ્રપતિ ભવનમાં આયોજીત સમારોહમાં હાજરી આપી હતી. તેમણે કાળા અને સફેદ રંગનો સૂટ પહેર્યો હતો. અજીતે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પોતાનો વીડિયો જાહેર કરીને તેમને અભિનંદન આપ્યા છે.
નંદમુરી બાલકૃષ્ણ :
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan in the field of Art to Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna. He is a popular actor in the Telugu Cinema. During a career spanning over five decades, he acted in films of various genres and enacted memorable roles. He is also recognised for… pic.twitter.com/9ACBGQfOTj— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2025
તેલુગુ સિનેમાના સુપરસ્ટાર નંદમુરી બાલકૃષ્ણને ઉદ્યોગમાં તેમના અસાધારણ કાર્ય માટે ભારતના ટોચના નાગરિક પુરસ્કારોમાંના એક પદ્મ ભૂષણથી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા છે. છેલ્લા કેટલાક વર્ષોમાં બાલકૃષ્ણને તેલુગુ ઉદ્યોગમાં કેટલીક સફળ ફિલ્મો આપી છે અને તેમના શક્તિશાળી અભિનય માટે ઘણા લોકો તેમને પસંદ કરે છે.
#WATCH | Actor and Andhra Pradesh MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna receives Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of Art.— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
#WATCH | Delhi: Actor and Andhra Pradesh MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna received Padma Bhushan award this evening.— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
He says, " ...i am overjoyed...i have 4500 registered fans and i am thankful to all of them. i also thank the government of india. in 50 years of career, my work as an… pic.twitter.com/shxPBcvzZf
શેખર કપૂર : પ્રખ્યાત ફિલ્મ નિર્માતા શેખર કપૂરને 'મિસ્ટર ઈન્ડિયા' જેવી હિટ ફિલ્મોના નિર્દેશન માટે પદ્મ ભૂષણથી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા હતા. શેખર કપૂરને કલા ક્ષેત્રે તેમના યોગદાન બદલ રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુના હસ્તે પદ્મ ભૂષણ એવોર્ડ એનાયત કરવામાં આવ્યો. બેન્ડિટ ક્વીન સાથે ભારતીય સિનેમાને ફરીથી વ્યાખ્યાયિત કરવાથી લઈને એલિઝાબેથ સાથે વૈશ્વિક પ્રશંસા મેળવવા સુધી, તેમણે સતત સર્જનાત્મક સીમાઓ ઓળંગી છે.
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan in the field of Art to Shri Shekhar Kapur. He is a visionary filmmaker whose work spans Indian and International cinema. From redefining Indian cinema with Bandit Queen to earning global acclaim with Elizabeth, he has… pic.twitter.com/c6RkqZrMFK— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2025
#WATCH | Film Director Shekhar Kapur receives Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to the field of Art.— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
#WATCH | Delhi: Film Director Shekhar Kapur received the Padma Bhushan award this evening.— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
He says, " ...thank you very much, i am honoured...i hope i can pay the government back in any way they want, for the good in society and the good in people and the good of the nation..." pic.twitter.com/1Jtn31sL84
પંકજ ઉધાસ : ગઝલ માટે પ્રખ્યાત સ્વર્ગસ્થ પંકજ ઉધાસને મરણોત્તર પદ્મ ભૂષણથી નવાજવામાં આવ્યા છે. રાષ્ટ્રપતિ દ્રૌપદી મુર્મુએ કલા ક્ષેત્રે પંકજ કેશુભાઈ ઉધાસને પદ્મ ભૂષણથી સન્માનિત કર્યા છે. પંકજ ઉધાસના પત્ની ફરીદા પંકજ ઉધાસે રાષ્ટ્રપતિના હસ્તે આ એવોર્ડ સ્વીકાર્યો છે.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan in the field of Art on Shri Pankaj Keshubhai Udhas (Posthumous). He was a versatile singer and he added to the popularity of ghazals. His influence spread across different segments of music lovers. He was also deeply committed… pic.twitter.com/VbNJL9J7Yk— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 28, 2025
#WATCH | Singer Pankaj Udhas (posthumous) has been conferred with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the field of Art. His wife Farida Pankaj Udhas receives the award from President Droupadi Murmu.— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
લોકો આજે પણ 'ચિઠ્ઠી આયી હૈ' જેવા ગીતો પસંદ કરે છે. તેઓ એક બહુમુખી પ્રતિભા ધરાવતા ગાયક હતા અને તેમણે ગઝલની લોકપ્રિયતામાં વધારો કર્યો. તેઓ કેન્સર અને થેલેસેમિયાથી પીડિત દર્દીઓને વિવિધ માધ્યમોથી મદદ કરતા હતા.
#WATCH | Singer Jaspinder Narula receives Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for her contribution to the field of Art.— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2025
આ મહાન હસ્તીઓને પદ્મશ્રીથી સન્માનિત કરાયા
અશોક લક્ષ્મણ સરાફ (અભિનેતા) - પદ્મશ્રી
બેરી ગોડફ્રે જોન (અભિનય કોચ, થિયેટર ડિરેક્ટર) - પદ્મશ્રી
જસપિન્દર નરુલા (ગાયક)- પદ્મશ્રી
અશ્વિની ભીડે-દેશપાંડે (ગાયિકા) - પદ્મશ્રી
રિકી જ્ઞાન કેજ (સંગીતકાર) - પદ્મશ્રી
ભેરુ સિંહ ચૌહાણ (લોક ગાયક) - પદ્મશ્રી
હરજિન્દર સિંહ શ્રીનગર વાલે (ભક્તિ ગાયક) - પદ્મ શ્રી
જોયનાચરણ બાથેરી (લોકસંગીતકાર) - પદ્મશ્રી
કે. ઓમાનકુટ્ટી અમ્મા (શાસ્ત્રીય ગાયક) - પદ્મશ્રી
મહાબીર નાયક (ગાયક) - પદ્મશ્રી
મમતા શંકર (અભિનેત્રી) - પદ્મશ્રી
અનંત નાગ (અભિનેતા) - પદ્મ ભૂષણ
પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર શું છે ? પદ્મ પુરસ્કાર એ ભારતના સર્વોચ્ચ નાગરિક સન્માનમાથી એક છે. આ પુરસ્કાર જાહેર બાબતો, વિજ્ઞાન અને ઇજનેરી, આરોગ્ય, દવા, સામાજિક કાર્ય, સાહિત્ય, શિક્ષણ, રમતગમત અને નાગરિક સેવાઓ સહિત વિવિધ વિષયો અને ક્ષેત્રમાં ઉત્કૃષ્ટ યોગદાન બદલ વ્યક્તિને આપવામાં આવે છે.