વિરોધ વચ્ચે રિલીઝ થઈ 'ઇમર્જન્સી' : થિયેટરોની બહાર પોલીસ તૈનાત, દર્શકોએ આપ્યા X પર પ્રતિભાવ - EMERGENCY X REVIEW

શીખ સમુદાયના ભારે વિરોધ વચ્ચે કંગના રનૌતની ફિલ્મ ઇમરજન્સી આજે 17 જાન્યુઆરીએ રિલીઝ થઈ છે.

વિરોધ વચ્ચે કંગનાની 'ઇમર્જન્સી' રિલીઝ
વિરોધ વચ્ચે કંગનાની 'ઇમર્જન્સી' રિલીઝ (ETV BHARAT)
By ETV Bharat Gujarati Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 12:25 PM IST

મુંબઈ: કંગના રનૌતની વિવાદિત પોલિટિકલ ડ્રામા ફિલ્મ 'ઈમરજન્સી' આજે 17 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ વિરોધ વચ્ચે રીલિઝ થઈ ગઈ છે. ફિલ્મ 'ઈમરજન્સી'નો સૌથી વધારે વિરોધ પંજાબમાં કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. 'ઈમરજન્સી'માં દર્શાવાયેલા કેટલાક સીન પર શીખ સમુદાયે વાંધો ઉઠાવ્યો હતો. ત્યાર પછીથી ફિલ્મ વિવાદ અને ચર્ચામાં રહી છે. અહીં પંજાબની રાજધાની અમૃતસરમાં 'ઈમરજન્સી'ના રીલિઝ વખતે કોઈ વિવાદ ન થાય. એ માટે વહીવટી તંત્રે થિયેટર્સ બહાર પોલીસ દળને તૈનાત કરી દિધું હતું. આવો જાણીએ 'ઈમરજન્સી' પર લોકોનો શું અભિપ્રાય છે અને X પર શું રિસપોન્સ મળી રહ્યો છે.

ઈમરજન્સીનો X રિવ્યુ

વિવાદથી પહેલા વાત કરીશું કે, લોકોને આ ફિલ્મ 'ઈમરજન્સી' કેવી લાગી છે. ફિલ્મ એનાલિસ્ટ રમેશ બાલાએ ફિલ્મ 'ઈમરજન્સી' જોઈને પોતાનું રિએક્શન આપ્યું છે. રમેશ બાલાએ પોતાની X પોસ્ટ પર લખ્યું છે કે, મને 'ઈમરજન્સી'થી આશા નહોતી કે, તે મને પ્રભાવિત કરશે. કંગનાએ પૂરી ઈમાનદારીથી શ્રીમતી ઈંદિરા ગાંધીનો રોલ પ્લે કર્યો છે. સાથે જ ફિલ્મની પૂરી કાસ્ટે પણ પોતપોતાના રોલમાં શાનદાર કામ કર્યું છે. ફિલ્મના સીન ઉત્કૃષ્ટ છે. ફિલ્મને 1975ની કહાનીની ઢબે દર્શાવવામાં આવી છે. સાથે જ ફિલ્મનું મ્યુઝિક પણ કહાની સાથે એકદમ બંધબેસતું છે. એક યુઝર લખે છે કે, કંગના રનૌત પોતાના રોલ પર મહેનત કરી છે. ફિલ્મે મને ભાવુક નથી કર્યો, પરંતુ દિલથી આભાર. ઘણા લોકોએ ફિલ્મને તથ્ય સાથે છેડછાડ કરી હોવાની વાત કરી છે. ઘણા લોકો ફિલ્મને એક પ્રોપોગેંડા પણ ગણાવી રહ્યા છે. જો કે, ઘણા ખરા લોકોને ફિલ્મમાં કંગનાના લૂક અને તેની એક્ટિંગ પસંદ આવી રહી છે.

ઈમરજન્સીનો વિરોધ ક્યાં અને કેમ?

પંજાબમાં ફિલ્મ 'ઈમરજન્સી'નો જોરશોરથી વિરોધ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. શીખ કોમ્યુનિટી SPGC ફિલ્મનો વિરોધ કરી રહી છે. શીખ કોમ્યુનિટીનો આરોપ છે કે, ફિલ્મમાં તેમની છબી આતંકવાદી જેવી દર્શાવાઈ છે. SGPCએ ફિલ્મ 'ઈમરજન્સી' ને અમૃતસરમાં બેન કરવાની માંગ કરી છે. SPGCએ કહ્યું છે કે, અમે આ બાબતે પંજાબ સરકારને એક પત્ર લખીને ફિલ્મને બેન કરવાની માંગ કરી છે. પરંતુ આ બાબતે કોઈ એક્શન લેવાયો નથી. તેમજ ફિલ્મને લઈને થિયેટર્સ અને રોડ પર કોઈ બબાલ ન થાય માટે પંજાબ સરકારે પોલીસ દળોને તૈનાત કરી દીધા છે. તમને જણાવી દઈએ કે, ફિલ્મ ઈમરજન્સી આજે 17 જાન્યુઆરીએ સિનેમા લવર્સ ડે પર રીલિઝ થઈ છે અને આ તકે ફિલ્મની ટિકીટ 99 રુપિયામાં મળી રહી છે.

TAGGED:

