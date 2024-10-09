ETV Bharat / bharat

કોંગ્રેસે કહ્યું, 'હરિયાણા ચૂંટણીના પરિણામો સ્વીકાર્યા નથી, EVM પર સવાલો, ચૂંટણી પંચ પાસે જશે'

હરિયાણા ચૂંટણીના પરિણામો પર કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીએ આકરી પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી છે. પાર્ટીએ ફરી એકવાર EVM પર સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા છે.

નવી દિલ્હી: કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીએ ફરીથી EVM પર સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા છે. પાર્ટીના મહાસચિવ જયરામ રમેશે કહ્યું કે તેમની પાસે હરિયાણાની ચૂંટણીને લઈને ઘણી ફરિયાદો છે અને ઈવીએમનો પ્રશ્ન પણ છે, જેના પર ચર્ચા કરવાની જરૂર છે.

જયરામ રમેશે કહ્યું કે, હરિયાણાની ચૂંટણીમાં તંત્રની જીત થઈ છે, જ્યારે જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરમાં કોંગ્રેસ અને નેશનલ કોન્ફરન્સના ગઠબંધનની જીત થઈ છે. રમેશે કહ્યું કે હરિયાણાની ચૂંટણીમાં પરિણામ એવા નહોતા જે જમીન પર જોવા મળ્યા હતા, તેથી અમે ફરિયાદ લઈને ચૂંટણી પંચ પાસે જઈશું. કોંગ્રેસ નેતાએ કહ્યું કે પ્રશ્ન EVM પર પણ છે, તેને અવગણી શકાય નહીં.

તેમણે કહ્યું કે, હરિયાણા ચૂંટણીને લઈને જે પણ વિશ્લેષણ કરવું પડશે, અમે ચોક્કસ કરીશું, પરંતુ અસલી વાત એ છે કે અમારી પાર્ટીના કાર્યકર્તાઓએ અહીં મોટી સંખ્યામાં ફરિયાદો કરી છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે અમે જ્યાં ભૂલો કરી છે તેના પર પણ વિચાર કરવામાં આવશે અને તમે બધા જાણો છો કે પાર્ટીમાં સામાન્ય પરંપરા રહી છે કે અમે એક સમિતિ બનાવીને તમામ મુદ્દા એકત્રિત કરીશું.

જયરામ રમેશે કહ્યું કે, આ સમયે વિશ્લેષણ કરતાં વધુ મહત્ત્વનું એ છે કે અમારી પાસેથી અમારી જીત કોણે છીનવી લીધી, આ અમારી પ્રાથમિકતા છે. શું કોઈએ સિસ્ટમનો દુરુપયોગ કર્યો છે અને જો એમ હોય તો તે કેવી રીતે પ્રકાશમાં આવવું જોઈએ?

કોંગ્રેસના મહાસચિવ જયરામ રમેશે કહ્યું, "લોકોની લાગણીઓ અને દરેકને લાગ્યું કે જમીની વાસ્તવિકતા પરિવર્તનની તરફેણમાં છે, પરંતુ આજે જે પરિણામ આવ્યું છે તે એવું જણાતું નથી. ચોક્કસ વિશ્લેષણ હશે."

જયરામ રમેશે જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર ચૂંટણી પર કહ્યું કે, જમ્મુમાં અમારું પ્રદર્શન વધુ સારું હોવું જોઈએ. આના કેટલાક કારણો છે, તેની પણ ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવશે. પરંતુ મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં, હું તમને યાદ અપાવવા માંગુ છું કે કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી લોકસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં પ્રથમ ક્રમે રહી હતી... જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીરમાં, અમને આશા છે કે ટૂંક સમયમાં NC અને કોંગ્રેસની ગઠબંધન સરકાર બનશે, એક સામાન્ય કાર્યક્રમ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવશે અને અમે લોકોની અપેક્ષાઓ પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે તમામ શક્ય પ્રયાસો કરશે.

કોંગ્રેસના પ્રવક્તા પવન ખેડાએ કહ્યું કે, હરિયાણામાં લોકતંત્ર હારી ગયું છે અને ત્યાં સિસ્ટમની જીત થઈ છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે અમે આ હાર સ્વીકારી શકતા નથી, અમે ઘણી ફરિયાદો એકત્રિત કરી છે, અને ઘણી વધુ ફરિયાદો એકઠી કરી રહ્યા છીએ, તે પછી અમે ચૂંટણી પંચ પાસે જઈશું.

કોંગ્રેસના નેતા પવન ખેડાએ કહ્યું કે, હરિયાણામાં જે પ્રકારના ચૂંટણી પરિણામો આવ્યા છે તે જોઈને આપણે બધા ચોંકી ગયા છીએ, તેથી તેને સ્વીકારી શકાય નહીં.

