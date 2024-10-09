કોંગ્રેસે કહ્યું, 'હરિયાણા ચૂંટણીના પરિણામો સ્વીકાર્યા નથી, EVM પર સવાલો, ચૂંટણી પંચ પાસે જશે'

નવી દિલ્હી: કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીએ ફરીથી EVM પર સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા છે. પાર્ટીના મહાસચિવ જયરામ રમેશે કહ્યું કે તેમની પાસે હરિયાણાની ચૂંટણીને લઈને ઘણી ફરિયાદો છે અને ઈવીએમનો પ્રશ્ન પણ છે, જેના પર ચર્ચા કરવાની જરૂર છે.
જયરામ રમેશે કહ્યું કે, હરિયાણાની ચૂંટણીમાં તંત્રની જીત થઈ છે, જ્યારે જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીરમાં કોંગ્રેસ અને નેશનલ કોન્ફરન્સના ગઠબંધનની જીત થઈ છે. રમેશે કહ્યું કે હરિયાણાની ચૂંટણીમાં પરિણામ એવા નહોતા જે જમીન પર જોવા મળ્યા હતા, તેથી અમે ફરિયાદ લઈને ચૂંટણી પંચ પાસે જઈશું. કોંગ્રેસ નેતાએ કહ્યું કે પ્રશ્ન EVM પર પણ છે, તેને અવગણી શકાય નહીં.
#WATCH | Delhi: On the Congress party's performance in Haryana, party MP Jairam Ramesh says, " ...whatever analysis we have to do about haryana, we will definitely do it. but first of all, we have to send the complaints that are coming from different districts to the election… pic.twitter.com/kh1AsZ2YYX— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024
તેમણે કહ્યું કે, હરિયાણા ચૂંટણીને લઈને જે પણ વિશ્લેષણ કરવું પડશે, અમે ચોક્કસ કરીશું, પરંતુ અસલી વાત એ છે કે અમારી પાર્ટીના કાર્યકર્તાઓએ અહીં મોટી સંખ્યામાં ફરિયાદો કરી છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે અમે જ્યાં ભૂલો કરી છે તેના પર પણ વિચાર કરવામાં આવશે અને તમે બધા જાણો છો કે પાર્ટીમાં સામાન્ય પરંપરા રહી છે કે અમે એક સમિતિ બનાવીને તમામ મુદ્દા એકત્રિત કરીશું.
#WATCH | On #HaryanaElectionResult, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, " if it is said in one line, this is the victory of the system and the defeat of democracy. we cannot accept this...we are collecting complaints. our candidates have given complaints to the returning officers… https://t.co/Pw21xLi1b6 pic.twitter.com/jSIxOveVf4— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024
જયરામ રમેશે કહ્યું કે, આ સમયે વિશ્લેષણ કરતાં વધુ મહત્ત્વનું એ છે કે અમારી પાસેથી અમારી જીત કોણે છીનવી લીધી, આ અમારી પ્રાથમિકતા છે. શું કોઈએ સિસ્ટમનો દુરુપયોગ કર્યો છે અને જો એમ હોય તો તે કેવી રીતે પ્રકાશમાં આવવું જોઈએ?
#WATCH | On #HaryanaElectionResult, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, " the results are totally unexpected and we would even say that they are unacceptable. the kind of complaints that are continuously coming in. there are continuous complaints about our candidate from three… pic.twitter.com/Ga1QDkUdXZ— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024
કોંગ્રેસના મહાસચિવ જયરામ રમેશે કહ્યું, "લોકોની લાગણીઓ અને દરેકને લાગ્યું કે જમીની વાસ્તવિકતા પરિવર્તનની તરફેણમાં છે, પરંતુ આજે જે પરિણામ આવ્યું છે તે એવું જણાતું નથી. ચોક્કસ વિશ્લેષણ હશે."
#WATCH | On Congress leader Pawan Khera's 'Haryana election results are unacceptable', BJP MP Naveen Jindal says " this is people's mandate, everyone will have to accept it...i always said that the people of haryana are going to repeat history. under the leadership of pm modi and… https://t.co/Pw21xLi1b6 pic.twitter.com/mCgjiErHOW— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024
જયરામ રમેશે જમ્મુ-કાશ્મીર ચૂંટણી પર કહ્યું કે, જમ્મુમાં અમારું પ્રદર્શન વધુ સારું હોવું જોઈએ. આના કેટલાક કારણો છે, તેની પણ ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવશે. પરંતુ મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં, હું તમને યાદ અપાવવા માંગુ છું કે કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી લોકસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં પ્રથમ ક્રમે રહી હતી... જમ્મુ અને કાશ્મીરમાં, અમને આશા છે કે ટૂંક સમયમાં NC અને કોંગ્રેસની ગઠબંધન સરકાર બનશે, એક સામાન્ય કાર્યક્રમ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવશે અને અમે લોકોની અપેક્ષાઓ પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે તમામ શક્ય પ્રયાસો કરશે.
#WATCH | On #HaryanaElectionResult, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, " the results are totally unexpected and we would even say that they are unacceptable. the kind of complaints that are continuously coming in. there are continuous complaints about our candidate from three… pic.twitter.com/Ga1QDkUdXZ— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024
કોંગ્રેસના પ્રવક્તા પવન ખેડાએ કહ્યું કે, હરિયાણામાં લોકતંત્ર હારી ગયું છે અને ત્યાં સિસ્ટમની જીત થઈ છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે અમે આ હાર સ્વીકારી શકતા નથી, અમે ઘણી ફરિયાદો એકત્રિત કરી છે, અને ઘણી વધુ ફરિયાદો એકઠી કરી રહ્યા છીએ, તે પછી અમે ચૂંટણી પંચ પાસે જઈશું.
કોંગ્રેસના નેતા પવન ખેડાએ કહ્યું કે, હરિયાણામાં જે પ્રકારના ચૂંટણી પરિણામો આવ્યા છે તે જોઈને આપણે બધા ચોંકી ગયા છીએ, તેથી તેને સ્વીકારી શકાય નહીં.
આ પણ વાંચો: