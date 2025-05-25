ETV Bharat / bharat

આજે 122મા 'મન કી બાત' એપિસોડમાં PM એ કહ્યું, 'ઓપરેશન સિંદૂર બદલાતા ભારતનું ચિત્ર છે' - PM MODI MANN KI BAAT

PM નરેન્દ્ર મોદીનો રવિવારનો લોકપ્રિય રેડિયો કાર્યક્રમ 'મન કી બાત'ના 122મા એપિસોડમાં આતંકવાદ સહિત વિવિધ મુદ્દાઓ પર પોતાના વિચારો વ્યક્ત કર્યા.

Published : May 25, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST

નવી દિલ્હી: વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ રવિવારે રેડિયો કાર્યક્રમ 'મન કી બાત'ના 122મા એપિસોડમાં પણ આતંકવાદનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો હતો. આ દરમિયાન તેમણે ઓપરેશન સિંદૂરના મહત્વ પર પ્રકાશ પાડ્યો અને સેનાની બહાદુરીની પ્રશંસા કરી. આ સાથે તેમણે સિંહોના સંરક્ષણ માટે લેવામાં આવેલા પગલાં અને વન અધિકારીઓ તરીકે મહિલાઓની વધતી ભાગીદારી પર પણ પ્રકાશ પાડ્યો હતો.

પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ કહ્યું કે, આજે દરેક ભારતીયનો સંકલ્પ આતંકવાદનો અંત લાવવાનો છે. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂર દરમિયાન સેનાના દળોએ બતાવેલી બહાદુરીએ દરેક ભારતીયને ગર્વ કરાવ્યો છે. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂરે સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં આતંકવાદ સામે લડતનો એક સંદેશ આપ્યો છે.

આનાથી આતંકવાદ સામેની લડાઈમાં એક નવો આત્મવિશ્વાસ અને ઉત્સાહ જાગ્યો છે. આ બદલાતા ભારતનું ચિત્ર છે. આ કામગીરીએ સમગ્ર દેશને ત્રિરંગામાં રંગી દીધો છે. આતંકવાદ સામે આખો દેશ એક થયો છે. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂરે દેશના લોકો પર એટલો પ્રભાવ પાડ્યો છે કે ઘણા પરિવારોએ તેને પોતાના જીવનનો ભાગ બનાવી લીધો છે.

પ્રધાનમંત્રીએ વધુમાં કહ્યું કે, સેનાએ જે ચોકસાઈથી સરહદ પાર આતંકવાદી ઠેકાણાઓનો નાશ કર્યો તે અસાધારણ હતું. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂર માત્ર એક લશ્કરી મિશન નથી પરંતુ તે આપણા સંકલ્પ, હિંમત અને બદલાતા ભારતનું ચિત્ર છે. આ તસવીરે આખા દેશને દેશભક્તિની ભાવનાથી ભરી દીધો છે.

દેશના ઘણા શહેરો, ગામડાઓ અને નાના શહેરોમાં તિરંગા યાત્રાઓ કાઢવામાં આવી હતી. દેશના સશસ્ત્ર દળો પ્રત્યે આદર અને શ્રદ્ધા દર્શાવવા માટે હજારો લોકો ત્રિરંગો પકડીને બહાર આવ્યા હતા. ઘણા શહેરોમાં, મોટી સંખ્યામાં યુવાનો નાગરિક સંરક્ષણ સ્વયંસેવકો બનવા માટે એકઠા થયા હતા.

પીએમ મોદીએ કહ્યું કે. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂરે દેશના લોકોને એટલો પ્રભાવિત કર્યો છે કે, ઘણા પરિવારોએ તેને પોતાના જીવનનો ભાગ બનાવી લીધો છે. બિહારના કટિહાર, યુપીના કુશીનગર અને અન્ય ઘણા શહેરોમાં, તે સમયગાળા દરમિયાન જન્મેલા બાળકોનું નામ 'સિંદૂર' રાખવામાં આવતું હતું.

PM મોદીએ સિંહોના સંરક્ષણ માટે લેવામાં આવેલા પગલાંનો પણ ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, સિંહો અંગે સારા સમાચાર છે. છેલ્લા 5 વર્ષમાં ગુજરાતના ગીરમાં સિંહોની વસ્તી 674 થી વધીને 891 થઈ ગઈ છે. સિંહોની વસ્તીમાં વધારો ખૂબ સારી બાબત છે.

