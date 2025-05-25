નવી દિલ્હી: વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ રવિવારે રેડિયો કાર્યક્રમ 'મન કી બાત'ના 122મા એપિસોડમાં પણ આતંકવાદનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો હતો. આ દરમિયાન તેમણે ઓપરેશન સિંદૂરના મહત્વ પર પ્રકાશ પાડ્યો અને સેનાની બહાદુરીની પ્રશંસા કરી. આ સાથે તેમણે સિંહોના સંરક્ષણ માટે લેવામાં આવેલા પગલાં અને વન અધિકારીઓ તરીકે મહિલાઓની વધતી ભાગીદારી પર પણ પ્રકાશ પાડ્યો હતો.
પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ કહ્યું કે, આજે દરેક ભારતીયનો સંકલ્પ આતંકવાદનો અંત લાવવાનો છે. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂર દરમિયાન સેનાના દળોએ બતાવેલી બહાદુરીએ દરેક ભારતીયને ગર્વ કરાવ્યો છે. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂરે સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં આતંકવાદ સામે લડતનો એક સંદેશ આપ્યો છે.
In the 122nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. today, every indian's resolution is to eliminate terrorism." pic.twitter.com/k8DZPAz5Ya— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025
આનાથી આતંકવાદ સામેની લડાઈમાં એક નવો આત્મવિશ્વાસ અને ઉત્સાહ જાગ્યો છે. આ બદલાતા ભારતનું ચિત્ર છે. આ કામગીરીએ સમગ્ર દેશને ત્રિરંગામાં રંગી દીધો છે. આતંકવાદ સામે આખો દેશ એક થયો છે. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂરે દેશના લોકો પર એટલો પ્રભાવ પાડ્યો છે કે ઘણા પરિવારોએ તેને પોતાના જીવનનો ભાગ બનાવી લીધો છે.
In the 122nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " the bravery displayed by our forces during operation sindoor has made every indian proud. operation sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world.… pic.twitter.com/cLOVrkZXOS— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025
પ્રધાનમંત્રીએ વધુમાં કહ્યું કે, સેનાએ જે ચોકસાઈથી સરહદ પાર આતંકવાદી ઠેકાણાઓનો નાશ કર્યો તે અસાધારણ હતું. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂર માત્ર એક લશ્કરી મિશન નથી પરંતુ તે આપણા સંકલ્પ, હિંમત અને બદલાતા ભારતનું ચિત્ર છે. આ તસવીરે આખા દેશને દેશભક્તિની ભાવનાથી ભરી દીધો છે.
In the 122nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " you must have seen that in many cities, villages and small towns of the country, tiranga yatras were organised. thousands of people came out holding the tricolour, to pay their respects & honour to the… pic.twitter.com/ELMp0Xfq6B— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025
દેશના ઘણા શહેરો, ગામડાઓ અને નાના શહેરોમાં તિરંગા યાત્રાઓ કાઢવામાં આવી હતી. દેશના સશસ્ત્ર દળો પ્રત્યે આદર અને શ્રદ્ધા દર્શાવવા માટે હજારો લોકો ત્રિરંગો પકડીને બહાર આવ્યા હતા. ઘણા શહેરોમાં, મોટી સંખ્યામાં યુવાનો નાગરિક સંરક્ષણ સ્વયંસેવકો બનવા માટે એકઠા થયા હતા.
In the 122nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " operation sindoor has influenced the people of the country so much that many families have made it a part of their lives. in katihar in bihar, kushinagar in up, and many other cities children born during… pic.twitter.com/S78jt34fIo— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025
પીએમ મોદીએ કહ્યું કે. ઓપરેશન સિંદૂરે દેશના લોકોને એટલો પ્રભાવિત કર્યો છે કે, ઘણા પરિવારોએ તેને પોતાના જીવનનો ભાગ બનાવી લીધો છે. બિહારના કટિહાર, યુપીના કુશીનગર અને અન્ય ઘણા શહેરોમાં, તે સમયગાળા દરમિયાન જન્મેલા બાળકોનું નામ 'સિંદૂર' રાખવામાં આવતું હતું.
In the 122nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " i now want to share a piece of good news related to lions. in just the last five years, the population of lions in gir, gujarat has increased from 674 to 891. this number of lions that emerged after the… pic.twitter.com/zBXnM4qEvb— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025
PM મોદીએ સિંહોના સંરક્ષણ માટે લેવામાં આવેલા પગલાંનો પણ ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, સિંહો અંગે સારા સમાચાર છે. છેલ્લા 5 વર્ષમાં ગુજરાતના ગીરમાં સિંહોની વસ્તી 674 થી વધીને 891 થઈ ગઈ છે. સિંહોની વસ્તીમાં વધારો ખૂબ સારી બાબત છે.
