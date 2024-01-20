Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) : Monday's Ram Lalla consecration is fast approaching. The city of Ayodhya is ready like a bride. On the one hand, 121 scholars of Kashi are performing rituals to consecrate the new idol of Lord Shri Ram in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. On the other hand, historic preparations are also being made to welcome the crowd of Ram devotees who will gather in Ramnagari, Ayodhya, on 22 January. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is making laddus on a large scale for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be distributed among the Ram devotees coming for the darshan on this historic occasion.

According to sources, about 13 lakh laddus are being made and packed in boxes. All these laddus will be distributed to the Ram devotees coming to Ayodhya on this monumental day. These laddus are being made with a mixture of gram flour, sugar and dry fruits. Which will not be in a condition to get spoiled for a long time. As soon as the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram is completed on 22nd January at 12:20 pm, these laddus will be distributed to the devotees who come for darshan.

Ramesh Kumar, an artisan engaged in making laddus, says that the work of making laddus has been going on continuously for the last several days. This work is going on continuously for 24 hours. More than 12 employees are working in it. First these laddus are made, after that they are being packed in a box. The work of making and packing is being done with such care that the laddus do not get spoiled. These will be distributed among Ram devotees.