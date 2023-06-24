Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) : An activist belonging to the ruling YSR Congress Party was brutally hacked to death by four burqa-clad unidentified persons with machetes in Kadapa City. The police have registered a case and began an investigation. This incident caused a great uproar in the locality. The murder was committed in broad daylight and the terrified local people ran away from the spot in fear. The CCTV footage of this went viral in the district. A woman stopped her scooter in the middle of the road and ran to a nearby shop for safety. She was seen coming back and picking up the machete that slipped from the hands of the miscreants.

The deceased was identified as Srinivas Reddy of Chinna Nagireddypalle, Vallur Mandal, YSR District, who was on his way home from the gym when he was attacked. He was involved in several land disputes with some other factions within the ruling YSRCP. He was indiscriminately attacked with knives by two men clad in burqas. He died on the spot. After getting to know about the matter, the police immediately reached the place of the incident.

The attack took place when Srinivas Reddy was preparing to leave for home in a two-wheeler after finishing his workout in the gym at Kadapa Sandhya Crossroads. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused persons. As the deceased person was the main follower of APS RTC Chairman Mallikarjun Reddy, he went to the hospital and saw the body. On this occasion, Kamalapuram MLA and CM Jaganmohan Reddy's uncle Rabindranath Reddy said four burqa-clad men attacked the victim with hunting machetes and Srinivasa Reddy, who was seriously injured, ran away from there. He was noticed by the locals and died while being taken to Kadapa Rims, he said and added that land disputes, land settlements and other reasons were there for the killing.