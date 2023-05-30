Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) : For the sake of an inseparable friendship, a youth laid down his life in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. Anand Rajput, a resident of Gadhia Panchavati, took this extreme step after his friend Ashok died of cancer two days ago. Anand went to take part in the funeral rites held for his friend's mortal remains. He jumped into the burning pyre. Those present there were shocked at the sudden incident. The youth asked what he would do after his friend has gone.

The youth suffered serious burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital where he also died on Monday. Later, a video surfaced in which the burning young man was seen lying near the burning pyre and screaming and crying in agony. Some of the onlookers there at the funeral did not try to help him immediately and kept on making videos. He was taken to the hospital after a long time. But, by then it was too late. He died on the way while being taken to Agra.

The case pertains to the Nagla Khangar police station area. Two days ago, on Saturday, Ashok Kumar's son Rambabu, a youth living in the village Madhaiya Nadia, died due to cancer. Ashok's relatives took the body to a ghat near the Yamuna River for the last rites. At the same time, Ashok's friend Anand Rajput also reached the ghat. After the cremation of Ashoka's dead body, the relatives and other people started returning, and then Anand jumped into the burning pyre of Ashok.

Some villagers pulled him out of the pyre with the help of bamboo. But, by then Anand was burnt critically. The relatives took Anand, who was burnt in critical condition, to the district hospital from where he was referred to Agra. Anand suffered 90 per cent burns. Anand's kin Dharam Sahai said that a video has also surfaced of the incident of trying to commit suicide by jumping into the pyre.