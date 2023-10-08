Bhilwara (Rajasthan): The world's largest 'roti' was prepared here on the occasion of Bhilwara BJP District Spokesperson and Rajasthani Jan Manch President Kailash Soni's birthday celebrations on Sunday. Around 171 kg of wheat flour was used to prepare the roti. It was made with the help of 21 trained confectioners at Hari Seva Udasin Ashram in the state.

The 'roti' was made to break the old world record of 145 kg and set a new record. Its size is said to be 11.25 x 11.25 feet whereas its thickness is about 70 mm. A special type of giant iron pan was used to roast the roti measuring 16x12 feet and weighing around 1,000 kg. At least 2,000 clay bricks and 1,000 kg of coal were used to make the world's largest roti.

It was recorded live while making the roti and a large number of people witnessed it. Kailash Soni said the present generation celebrates their birthday by cutting the cake, but he is traditionally celebrating his birthday as he wanted to end the culture of cutting the cake in the country. The organiser has applied to the Guinness Book of World Records and International Book of Records to register the record.

The roti has been made by confectioners from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat. It took four to five hours to make the roti. Earlier, 145 kg roti, which was made at Jamnagar in Gujarat, entered the Guinness Book of World Records. Now, the previous record has been broken as roti was made with 171 kg.