WORLD CUP 2023 SAND ARTIST SUDARSAN PATTNAIK WISHES TEAM INDIA GOOD LUCK AHEAD OF WORLD CUP FINAL

Puri (Odisha): India is set to play against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19 in the final of the 2023 World Cup. There is high enthusiasm amongst fans as India has a bright chance of lifting the silverware considering their scintillating form in the competition so far.

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also wished the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team ahead of the final match. He wished Team India 'Good Luck' with his unique style in an artistic way. He created beautiful sand art on the Puri beach in Odisha, which earned a lot of attention in the cricket fraternity.

He made use of more than 500 steel bowls. Also, 300 balls were used by him in creating the structure making the art interesting. The Indian team has been unbeaten in the marquee tournament so far and they have been demolishing teams with a clinical team effort. Pattnaik created a 56-feet-tall World Cup replica at the Puri Niladri Beach and was praised by many for his creative way of wishing good luck to the Indian side.

Rohit and Co. will look to win the ODI World Cup for the first time after the 2011 edition capitalising on their current form.