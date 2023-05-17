Bhagalpur (Bihar): A woman in Bihar backed out of her own wedding at the last moment as she was not happy marrying a man with a dark complexion. Preparations were underway at the bride and groom's family in the Kahalgaon area in Bhagalpur district recently. Everything was moving in the right direction as per the plan when the bride Kittu Kumari daughter of Vinod Mandal's refused to garland her to-be husband Virendra Singh, a resident of Dhanaura, citing his skin colour.

On the occasion of the Jaimal (garlanding) ceremony, the bride refused to participate leaving the groom and the guests shocked. The elderly from both sides tried to persuade the girl but she remained adamant and left the dais in a huff. Later, it was known that the groom's dark complexion and his age were the reasons behind her refusal. Even the groom's father approached the girl for reconciliation but all efforts failed to break the impasse. Given the bride's refusal to go ahead with the marriage, the groom and the guests left the venue. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.