WOMAN PASSENGER PELTS STONE TO STOP CITY BUS IN KARNATAKAS KOPPALA

Koppala (Karnataka): A woman's bizarre method of stopping a city bus in Karnataka's Koppala proved to be a costly affair. Not finding a way out to board a non-stop bus, the woman passenger pelted stones at the speeding vehicle. The incident was reported when the bus was on its way to Hospet from Koppala. Someone captured the incident on their mobile and put the video in the public domain.

The woman devotee, Lakshmi, who had come to pay obeisance to Goddess Huligemma Devi, after visiting the temple, was waiting for the bus. Lakshmi was waiting for a bus near Hosalingapura in Koppala. When a bus arrived she waved at the driver of the vehicle. It was not the scheduled stoppage of the vehicle so it went past her without stopping. Irked over, the woman passenger pelted stones at the vehicle. The vehicle's windowpanes were smashed.

The city bus bearing registration number KA-35 F-252 was operating from the Koppala depot. The conductor of the bus after seeing the broken windowpane of the vehicle immediately asked the driver to stop the bus. The accused woman was then asked to board the bus.

The erring woman passenger was asked to pay a hefty fine of Rs 5,000, or else a case would be registered against her at Munirabad police station in Koppal, said the conductor. The woman agreed to pay the fine and prayed for not lodging a complaint. Later, she was allowed to travel on the same bus. She was apologetic for committing the mistake.