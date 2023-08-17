Hanumangarh (Rajasthan): A woman hanging on to the bonnet of an SUV was dragged by the car driver in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 1:30 pm. Police officials said that the car driver drove for about 500 meters in the city near the bus stand under Junction police station area limits.

Vishnu Khatri, Junction station in-charge said that a video came to light showing a woman hanging on the bonnet of a white car being dragged in the city. The car has been traced. No complaint has been filed by the woman so far. But, a case has been registered and an investigation is on. The police are also looking for the woman. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed around the bus stand. The video shows many people running behind the car to save the woman, but the driver did not stop.

