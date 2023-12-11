WOMAN DIES ON SPOT AFTER BEING HIT BY KSRTC BUS

Mandya (Karnataka): A Bengaluru-based woman died on the spot while a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit her from behind on Monday morning. The incident took place at the KSRTC bus stand and was captured on the CCTV camera.

The deceased identified as Pooja Bharati, is around 40 years old. She was heading to the bus stop and the driver of the KSRTC bus lost control over the vehicle and hit her. A case has been registered at Mandya West Police Station.

Meanwhile in another incident that occurred in Bengaluru's Tumkur, where a bike collided with a bus at high speed. The entire scene was captured on the helmet camera of another biker who was travelling on the same route.

At the same instant, a KSRTC bus was taking a turn to go to the bus station, a speedy bike collided with the bus. As a result, the rider jumped in the air and hit the road. However, the youth escaped from danger because of his helmet. Following this, a case has also been registered at the Kunigal police station.