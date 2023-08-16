WOMAN DIES AFTER CROCODILE ATTACKS HER IN ODISHA

Jajpur (Odisha): In a tragic incident, a woman was dragged into a river by a crocodile in the Jajpur district of Odisha, leading to her untimely death. The incident occurred in the Palatapur village under the Bari block on Wednesday morning. The tragic incident was captured on camera.

The deceased woman was identified as Jyotshna Jena. She was washing clothes on the banks of the river side when the crocodile attacked her. The locals later carried out a rescue and search operation and found her body floating in the river with multiple injuries.

Locals carried out a rescue and search operation and found the mutilated body of the woman. The news of the woman's death triggered panic among the locals. Earlier, on July 28, an elderly man identified as Amulya Das, from Kendrapara was killed in a crocodile attack in the Brahmani river. on June 22, a woman was dragged by a crocodile while she was cleaning utensils in the Kendrapara Rajnagar block. On 14th June, a minor boy was dragged into a river by a crocodile in front of his mother in Kendrapara.