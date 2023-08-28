WOMAN ASSAULTED BY FOUR MEN IN MAHARASHTRA FOR DEMANDING HER MONEY BACK

Satara (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally assaulted by four men in Maharashtra's Satara. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Bhar Chowk in Panvan village. According to sources, the victim woman was demanding her money back that she had paid for the cattle fodder. Enraged by this, the four accused started beating her with the cane.

The disturbing video shows the four accused identified as Devdas Narle, Pintu Narle, Santosh Narle and Janappa Shinde brutally beating the woman with the cane and kicking her. A case of attempt to murder has been registered in the Mhaswad police station. On receiving the information, the police started an investigation and arrested Devdas Narle and Pintu Narle, however, Santosh Narle and Janappa Shinde are absconding.

The victim has been seriously injured and was admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Mhaswad for treatment. Satara Superintendent of Police Sameer Sheikh has taken serious notice of the incident and has formed a police team to nab the absconding accused.