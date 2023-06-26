WILD ELEPHANT RUNS AMOK IN SEARCH OF FOOD IN TAMIL NADU

Hyderabad: A wild elephant on Monday entered Santradoddi village of Talavadi taluk in Erode district of Tamil Nadu. The elephant entered the village in search of food and the people, who noticed the elephant, ran away in panic. The elephant destroyed the banana and sugarcane crops in the village.

Immediately, villagers informed the Forest Department officials. After receiving the information from the villagers, the forest department officials rushed to the spot and shooed away the elephant into the forest.

The villagers around Santrododdi have expressed their concern and said, "Earlier elephants used to roam on the National Highway, but now they are entering the villages." They appealed to the forest department officials to find a solution to the elephant menace as they are destroying their crops.

According to sources, from January to April six people lost their lives in man-animal conflicts. Out of these six one was killed by an elephant and five were killed by wild animals. Over 23 people were injured in wild animals attacks. This human-wildlife conflict will lead to negative results such as loss of property, livelihood and even life.

In recent cases, wild animals are coming out of the forest mostly in search of food and destroying the crops in the villages and sometimes even attacking the people. Deforestation can be the main reason behind wild animals venturing out of the forests in search of food and water.