Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Team India following their loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup final, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said that gestures like these give players confidence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to the dressing room on Sunday after the Team India lost in the World Cup final against Australia and the video of the same has now been shared by the government. He reportedly consoled the players after the shattering defeat in the final of the marquee tournament and gave them support.

"Such gestures are important (PM Modi meeting players). When the Prime Minister encourages you after that, it gives you confidence. Because your morale is already down. It is something different," said Shami to the media in Amroha. On India's loss in the title clash, Shami admitted that Team India did not lack anything skill-wise or confidence-wise, it was just not their day."

"Overall we all performed well. There was no shortage of skill and confidence. I feel sometimes as a team, we can all have that one bad day, which can come anytime. That day did not belong to us. We lacked in execution and runs, but there was not anything due to which our morale and confidence was down," said Shami.

In India's remarkable campaign that saw the team finish runners-up and register an unbeaten ten-match winning streak, Shami took 24 wickets. His wickets came in seven matches at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best bowling figures of 7/57. He took three five-wicket hauls in the tournament and broke several bowling records. He ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.