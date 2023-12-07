Darjeeling (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined tea pluckers at Kurseong in Darjeeling on Thursday. The TMC Supremo also engaged in a candid conversation with the workers. Banerjee was seen decked up in a traditional Nepali outfit, singing with the women in the tea garden as she plucked tea leaves. She also had tea at Makaibari Tea Estate. Videos shared on social media showed Banerjee having a good time at the tea garden as she danced and sang along with the tea pluckers and also plucked leaves during the visit. She was in North Bengal for an official tour, scheduled to attend a slew of public distribution programmes apart from a family wedding.