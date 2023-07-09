WATER LEVEL GOES UP TO CAR ROOFTOPS AS HEAVY RAINS LASH CHANDIGARH

A video of people seen in neck-deep water surfaced online. In Mohali's Gulmohar City extension of Punjab, the people were seen struggling to move out of their houses due to waterlogging. The video shows people using boats to rescue the people stranded on the road as the water level had gone up to the rooftops of the cars. The locals took to social media to share the visuals of waterlogging in the area.

In Ambala in Haryana, rainwater also entered several shops at the wholesale cloth market. Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, continued to receive heavy showers. It has been raining heavily in the Union Territory since Saturday causing inconvenience to the people.

The minimum temperature in Punjab and Haryana has dropped by a few notches after the rains. More rains have been predicted in parts of Punjab and Haryana during the day. (With Agency Inputs)