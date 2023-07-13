New Delhi: River Yamuna in the national capital touched the 206.24 meter breaching danger mark, triggering floods in the city. In the Usmanpur area, a youth tried to save his life by sitting on a tree for 22 hours. A team of the North Eastern District Police engaged in the rescue work on Wednesday evening saw the youth. They along with the Boat Club team saved his life by rescuing him.

The youth has been identified as 25-year-old Jitendra. Jitendra said that to save his life from the floods he sat on the tree and was without food for almost 22 hours. He thanked the officials of the New Osmanpur police station for saving his life.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government expressed concern about the floods. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting to control the situation on Wednesday July 12. The Delhi Police has also imposed Section 144 in the flood prone areas of the national capital. Kejriwal has appealed to the people not to go to the low-lying areas.