Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth Anas was recently catching fish in a large pond in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. When he was dragging the fishing rod, a large fish with an alligator-like look got stuck in the hook. This unusual fish species had a scary look. The mouth of the fish was looking like an alligator with razor-sharp teeth. The fish died after some time.

"Earlier, I thought that it was a baby alligator. But, I was mistaken. When people saw pictures of this fish species on social media, reactions began pouring in. The information collected about this particular fish species suggested that it was an alligator gar which is usually found in the United States."

Surendra Botham, who has been into the fishing business, said, "This type of fish is found in America. It is called alligator gar." The length of the fish found in Bhopal pond was around one-and-a-half feet. An adult or fully grown fish's length can go up to 10 to 12 feet. The average life span of this American fish species is 20 years.

A fishing expert Shariq Ahmed said, "Such type of fish is found in a sea. How this fish species came into the freshwater pond in Bhopal. Fish seeds are brought to Bhopal from Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh markets. Most probably among the seed stockings, alligator gar seeds were also mixed up."