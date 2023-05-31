Wrestlers met Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait at the latter's house late on Tuesday night after giving ultimatum of five more days for the government to act. Wrestlers including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat attended the meeting where they discussed their future course of action.

After farmer outfits appealed to the protesting wrestlers on Tuesday not to immerse their medals in the Ganga, the wrestlers called off their move. But the wrestlers agreed to the farmer leaders demand for five days' time to sort out the issue.

The grapplers had earlier said they would consign their medals in the river in Haridwar as a mark of protest to demand action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Federation chief was alleged to have sexually harassed women grapplers.

The grapplers have stated that they would also launch a fast-un-to death stir at the India Gate until the issue is resolved. Responding to the announcement, Delhi Police announced that the wrestlers would not be allowed to stage any stir at the India Gate. They said they would suggest alternative sites for the protest and the grapplers won't be able to setup their stage at the national monument. A posse of police force has been deployed at the national monument.