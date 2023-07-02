WATCH WOMAN SURVIVES AFTER FALLING ON A RAILWAY TRACK AS TRAIN RUNS OVER HER

Kasganj: A woman who fell on a train track escaped unharmed as a goods train passed over her in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj. A video of the same is making rounds on social media. According to sources, the woman left home to buy medicines. The woman identified as Hari Pyari fainted and fell on the track. She regained consciousness only after a few bogies of the goods train passed over her. The locals then started shouting to keep calm and keep lying on the track. Hari Pyari did as the locals said. After the departure of the goods trains, the locals removed her from the railway line. The woman suffered a minor head injury after falling unconscious. On receiving the information, the family members reached the spot and took her to the hospital. GRP Kasganj Police Station Sushil Kumar said that a woman had fallen in the middle of the railway track, the goods train passed over her but she was not harmed.