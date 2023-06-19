WATCH WOMAN SHOWERS CURRENCY NOTES ON SHIVLING AT KEDARNATH TEMPLE

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): A video of a woman showering currency notes on Shivling at the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Temple has gone viral on social media. This comes a few days after the controversy on social media platforms claiming that the gold plating of the sanctum sanctorum of the Kedarnath Temple is brass. However, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) denied the claims and termed it as a 'conspiracy.'

In the video, a woman in a white saree was seen showering currency notes on the Kedarnath Jyotirlinga of Kedarnath Temple. Some priests were seen standing near the woman, however, no one tried to stop her. However, the woman has not been identified yet. Meanwhile, the Teerth Purohit of Kedarnath said that the woman is a transgender, who had come to visit the temple with the staff of the temple committee.

The Vice-President of Chardham Mahapanchayat and Teerth Purohit of Kedarnath, Santosh Trivedi, said, "Making such videos viral is playing with faith. Strict action should be taken in the matter. The tradition of the temple should be maintained." He demanded a ban on videography inside the sanctum sanctorum of temples.

Taking cognizance of the video, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The BKTC in a statement said that the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Rudraprayag have been asked to investigate the video. At the same time, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee also sought clarification from the officials of Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of the video.