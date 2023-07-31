WATCH WOMAN FROM HALDWANI WITH 8 FEET AND 7 INCHES HAIR EYEING GUINNESS BOOK OF RECORDS

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Hair plays a predominant role in the beauty of women. Hence, they use all kinds of oils and shampoos for hair growth and despite that, they will not witness any results. But, a woman from Katgharia has become the cynosure of all eyes with her long year and entered many record books for long hair and is now, eyeing the Guinness Book of World Records. She has become an icon as women adore her long hair measuring 8 feet and 7 inches.

Meet Renu Dharial from Haldwani's Katgharia, who was fascinated by the long hair from her childhood. Renu found her natural hair growth about eight years ago. Gradually, her hobby turned into a passion. Renu Dharial not only created a record for her long hair, but also made her hair a source of income. Renu says "When it comes to fashion and lifestyle, long hair is the first choice of women and they spend thousands of rupees every month for long hair."

Renu has natural hair growth and she does not use shampoo to make her hair look better. Renu has the natural hair growth since childhood, but from 2015 her passion for growing hair started. She has shared a few of her long-hair secrets. She told that she never uses oils and shampoos laced with chemicals instead she uses natural products like amla and aloe vera. Renu says that she does not use a hair dryer to dry her hair and spends one-hour daily grooming her hair. Renu is now trying to register her record in Limca and the Guinness Book of Records.

Achievements of Renu Dharyal: Renu's name entered the India Star Book of Records on June 20, 2023; in 2020, her name was recorded in the India Book of Records; on December 19, 2020, her name was registered in the Uttarakhand Book of Records. She was honoured with the Icon Award in 2021.