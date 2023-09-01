WATCH WITH TRADITIONAL FERVOR AND GAIETY BUDHA AMARNATH JI YATRA CONCLUDES IN POONCH

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid religious fervour and gaiety, the centuries-old tradition called 'Chari Mubarak' or the revered Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra concluded on Friday. The revered stick 'Chari Mubarak' returned to the Dashnami Akhara Mandir complex in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir marking the end of the Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and mantras, a religious procession was taken out from the Dashnami Akhara Mandir Complex. The procession made its way to the sacred Shri Budha Amarnath Ji shrine at Rajpura, Mandi. Mahant 1008 Mahamandaleshwar Rajguru Swami Vishwatma Nand Saraswati of Sridashnami Akhara Temple was leading the Yatra. A day after the Raksha Bandhan festival, the sacred mace was again brought to the Sridashnami Akhara Temple.

Several other prominent saints, seers, religious leaders, and others were present on the auspicious occasion. The Yatra to Baba Budha Amarnath Ji temple began wherein scores of devotees taking part in it. They chanted slogans in reverence of Lord Shiva.