WATCH WILD ELEPHANT STORMS INTO GROCERY STORE IN KARNATAKA

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): A wild elephant broke the front door of a grocery store on the national highway near Punejanur village in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka and started consuming bananas and vegetables. The video was shot by the passerby and has now gone viral on social media. The exciting element of the viral video was that the elephant laid its trunks on the costly tomatoes besides a few dozen bananas. On seeing the attack, the locals rushed and chased the elephant. CCTV visuals also showcase the elephant's raid.

In a similar incident on July 30, a wild elephant blocked a bus with passengers near Asanur village in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu. The elephant searched for fruits and vegetables to eat, which made the passengers frightened. After failing to find anything, the elephant left the bus.