WATCH WHEN MONKEY BECAME AN OFFICER CHECKED FILES AT GOVERNMENT OFFICE

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A video of a monkey is going viral on social media. In the viral video, the monkey is seen sitting on the officer's chair and carefully turning over the files kept in front of him.

During this time, the employees present in the office are watching him. At the same time, some employees try to remove the monkey from the chair and give him a banana to eat. But, the monkey does not even look at the banana. He is busy flipping files. After this, again the employees take off the banana peel and pass it towards the monkey. But, this time the monkey does not take the banana and keeps busy flipping the files.

The viral video is said to be from the Registry department of the Behat tehsil and the incident occurred on October 12. Sub-Collector Deepak Kumar said that the viral video is from the tehsil premises only. After a long time, the monkey himself went out of the government office. He did not cause any damage to any paper or file. The Sub-Collector further said that monkeys keep coming to the office premises, but this is the first time that the incident of sitting on a chair inside the office has happened.

