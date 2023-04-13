WATCH WHAT AJMER TO NEW DELHI VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS LOOKS LIKE

Alwar (Rajasthan): A team from ETV Bharat undertook a journey from Ajmer to New Delhi on the Vande Bharat Express train. The newly introduced train between Ajmer and New Delhi has reduced the travel time by one hour. Several features and amenities have been added to the semi-high-speed train, making the journey a comfortable one. Eight high-resolution cameras have been installed in each compartment of the train.

The entry and exit doors in each coach of the Vende Bharat Express have in-built sensors. The door opens and closes automatically when a passenger comes near it. Instead of alarm chain, the bogie of the Vande Bharat has a push button system for stopping the train if the situation warrants it. Besides, the train compartment also carries a hammer for breaking the windowpanes in case of an emergency. Passengers travelling on Vande Bharat Express can also talk to the loco pilot of the train. For this, a speaker and push button facility have been provided.

Suppose a passenger wants to talk to the loco pilot of the train, then he or she can press the button. The call will be transferred to the loco pilot. Apart from this, the train has a Wi-Fi facility, smoke-detecting devices, a battery charging facility and many more. But, above all, the Vande Bharat Express has a unique feature making it different compared to Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express trains. The reclining chair in the Vande Bharat Express rotates 360 degrees.

There is a lever underneath the chair and by pressing it downward, it (the seat) rotates 360 degrees. This special facility has been added to the semi-high-speed train for passengers to have a comfy ride. Passengers can change the direction of the chair suppose if they want to take a nap.