WATCH VIRAT KOHLI TURNS WATERBOY FANS AMUSED

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Star batter and former captain Virat Kohli, who was rested for the dead rubber against Bangladesh in the last Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium, turned a water boy. He brought water for his teammates during the drinks break of the first innings when Bangladesh was batting.

However, Kohli, who represents Delhi in domestic cricket and was the fastest Indian to score 13,000 ODI runs, came on the outfield by dancing. His dance steps amused his fans on the social media. The ongoing India versus Bangladesh clash is a dead rubber as the Rohit Sharma-led India have already made to the final, where they will take on Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka got the better of Pakistan in a last ball thriller played here on Thursday to make the final to be held on Sunday.

India made as many as five changes to their playing eleven for their game against the Shakib-Al-Hasan led team. Bangladesh were struggling at 254-8 in 49.1 overs.

Also watch: Watch: Tourists petrified as elephant playfully chases their vehicle