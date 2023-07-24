Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees on Monday thronged Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, and offered prayers on the occasion of the third ‘Shravan Somvar’. The doors of the temple were opened at 2:30 am and 'Bhasma Aarti' was performed on the auspicious occasion. As the doors opened, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and 'Panchamrit Mahabhishek' were performed. 'Panchamrit Mahabhishek' is performed with milk, ghee, honey, sugar and curd. After that, Baba Mahakal was decorated with 'Bhang'. Mahant Vineet Giri Ji Maharaj of Mahanirvani Akhara offered ashes to Baba Mahakal.

According to the traditions, today at around 4 pm Baba Mahakal's palanquin will be taken out for a tour of the city. It is believed that in order to know the condition of the public, Baba Mahakal used to go on a tour of the city. The devotees also wait for hours on the roadside to witness the ride. This procession is taken out every Monday of 'Sawan' month. This year Sawan will last for 58 days, from July 4 to August 31.

