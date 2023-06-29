WATCH VIDEO CAPTURES TERRIFYING MOMENT AS PORTION OF MOUNTAIN COLLAPSES ON BADRINATH HIGHWAY

Chamoli: A terrifying video of a mountain collapse showed a massive chunk of mud crashing down on Badrinath highway. The video from Chamoli in Uttarakhand has been in circulation on social media. The terrifying video was reportedly shot from a far-off place near Badrinath highway. At a place called Chinka, a large chunk of mud is shown falling on river Alaknanda. After the collapse of the mud, its debris, which was scattered all over, fell from the road to the river. Earlier, the Badrinath highway was closed due to debris. Chardham pilgrims were stranded in many places. The district administration has taken precautionary measures. Monsoon brings worry for the people and tourists in Uttarakhand where landslides often occur. A landslide also occurred in Naigwad of Gopeshwar on Thursday morning.