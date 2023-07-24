WATCH VIDEO ASIAN GAMES WRESTLING TRIALS CONCLUDE 18 MEMBER INDIAN SQUAD SELECTED

The highly anticipated Asian Games wrestling trials concluded at the Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium on Sunday evening, marking the selection of an 18-member strong Indian squad to represent the country at the upcoming Asiad, scheduled from September 10 to September 25.

In the 86 kg weight category, Deepak Punia secured a hard-fought victory of 4-3 against Jointy Kumar, while Vicky dominated his opponent Gourav Baliyan with a commanding 10-0 win in the 97 kg weight category. The trials witnessed a major upset as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Ravi Dahiya, was unexpectedly knocked out by Atish Todkar. However, Todkar couldn't capitalize on his victory and lost the semi-final bout to Rahul with a score of 0-10.



Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 gold medalist, Aman Sehrawat, showcased his prowess by securing win in the 57 kg weight category. He convincingly defeated Rahul with a score of 9-2 in the finals. While in the 65 kg category in which Bajrang Punia competes, who got exemption from trials, Vishal Kaliraman emerged victorious defeating Rohit by score of 9-3 in finals.



Talking to PTI, IOA ad-hoc committee member Bhupender Singh Bajwa expressed his delight that this trials has been a stage for the emerging talents who showcased outstanding performances. Bhupender Singh Bajwa, IOA ad-hoc committee member, said, nearly 300 wrestlers participated in the selection process across 18 weight categories in the Asian Games trials.

"We witnessed emerging talents who showcased outstanding performances. I am optimistic that this time, we will secure more wrestling medals in the Asian Games. Following the trials, we will promptly set up the national camp to provide sufficient practice time for our athletes, aiming to achieve a significant medal haul," said Bhupender Singh Bajwa, an IOA ad-hoc committee member.



The 19th edition of the Asian Games is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China. (PTI)