Berhanpur (Odisha) : The menace of stray dogs is increasing day by day in Ganjam district's Behranpur city. The canines created terror for two women and a kid when they were riding a scooty. The two women who were scared of being bitten by stray dogs accelerated the speed of their scooty. They were extremely shaken and looking at the dogs running behind their scooty and rammed it into a car parked on the side of the road in their locality.

The two women along with a kid sustained multiple injuries in the mishap. The whole incident was captured by CCTV. Which now goes viral on social media. The victims were identified as Supriya, Sasmita and her child. According to the information, on Monday morning, two sisters from the Gandhinagar area of Berhanpur city were going to Nilagakeshwar temple. At this time, the scooty rider was chased by some stray dogs. They tried to shoo away the dogs in fear. But they rammed their scooty into a car parked on the side. The entire scene was captured on CCTV.