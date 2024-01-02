WATCH UTTARAKHAND STREAMS FREEZE AS MERCURY FALLS IN CHAMOLI DISTRICT

Dehradun: A video of the scenic beauty of Niti Valley and a frozen stream in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has surfaced on the internet. The rivers and streams have been frozen due to the falling mercury. The water flowing on the rock of the cave of Timmarsain Mahadev Temple has started taking shape. Due to this, the beauty of the cave and temple has started to enhance.

A similar scene is being seen in the Harshil area of ​​Uttarkashi. Where the view looks very beautiful after snowfall. Harshil is one of those beautiful places where you will get to see nature's beauty. This is the reason why a large number of tourists come to spend time in Harsil for New Year. This time, too, they rejoiced with joy after seeing the sight of snowfall. Generally, in January, similar scenes will be seen in the border areas of Uttarakhand.

On the other hand, this time the crowd at other tourist places, including Nainital and Mussoorie, was slightly less as compared to the rest of the year. Nainital Hotel Association official Kamal said that tourists' arrivals dwindled due to false information about overcrowding. It was being continuously publicised on social media that hotels and guest houses were completely booked. Because of this tourists turned to other hill stations, which has also affected their business.