Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh): The pricey tomato, which was burning a hole in people's pockets for the past several months, has now been selling at a throwaway price. In mid-July, tomato price was hitting the roof at a market in Nandyala district of Andhra Pradesh fetching a whopping Rs 170 per kg.

On Thursday, the price of tomato nosedived at Dhone and Papili markets and was selling at a price ranging from Rs.1 to Rs 3 per kg. Traders made the bulk purchases. But tomato producers were shocked for not getting even the input cost for the production of the vegetable. They threw their produce by the roadside as a mark of protest. A large heap of tomatoes was lying by the National Highway near Papili. It was a free-for-all-all. People from nearby areas picked a bag full of tomatoes and left the place. People were jostling as the looting spree of tomatoes went on. The leftovers became fodder for the cattle.

Earlier, reports from various states were making headlines about pricey tomatoes. Several upscale restaurants and eateries stopped using tomatoes in its menu asking their clients and customers to bear with the crisis.