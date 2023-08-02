Tirupur: Venkatesh, a 27-year-old farmer from Jyothiyampatti near Gundam, is making waves nowadays. He has earned a name for himself in the agriculture community with a remarkable feat. Cultivating tomatoes on his own ten acres of land for the past five years, Venkatesh achieved remarkable sales record, earning a sum of over staggering Rs. 4 lakh in a day.

Tirupur district, known for its thriving agricultural industry in regions like Dharapuram, Kundadam, Pongalur, Palladam, Mangalam, and Udumalai, often supplies its produce to markets within and beyond the district. However, due to a scarcity of tomatoes in the Tirupur markets and a surge in tomato prices, farmers and sellers are now reaping rich rewards.

An excited Venkatesh said, "Despite the fluctuating prices of tomatoes over the years, this year has brought me a bountiful harvest and incredible returns." Notably, on Tuesday, the enterprising farmer harvested an impressive 3,900 kilograms of tomatoes, carefully packing them in 260 boxes, each weighing 15 kilograms. These boxes were sold at a remarkable rate of Rs. 1,550 per box.

With such astounding sales, Venkatesh accumulated a total income of Rs. 4,03000 through the sale of tomatoes in just one day. His outstanding achievement has not only brought immense joy to him personally but also serves as an inspiring example for other farmers in the region.

As tomato prices continue to soar, farmers and sellers in Tirupur are experiencing financial growth, optimism and hope for further growth in the agricultural sector. Venkatesh's remarkable feat showcases the potential and resilience of the farming community, and his story is likely to inspire many others to strive for success in their agricultural endeavours.