Maharashtra: "We have learnt that unity is a great strength. This quote was recently proved right by a herd of buffaloes in Maharashtra. Usually, "Tigers attack and kill livestock, but this is a rare incident where the buffaloes attacked the tiger and killed it. According to the Maharashtra Forest Department officials, a tiger is on the prowl in the vicinity of Mool Taluk of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra for some time now and it is reportedly terrorising the locals. On Thursday morning, a tiger tried to attack a cowherd in the vicinity of Esgaon village in Mool taluka. As he turned back with the axe in his hand, it escaped from there.

Later, the tiger attacked cows and buffaloes grazing in the forest area of ​​Bembada village. In the process, buffaloes did not run away in fear, but united and gored the tiger with their horns. The tiger was seriously injured in the attack. Later, it was shifted to Chandrapur by the forest officials. Officials claimed that the tiger died the same night while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The herdsmen captured the scenes of the buffalo fighting the tiger on their phones. The video is currently doing the rounds on social media.