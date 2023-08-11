Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Children and their parents bid an emotional farewell to their teacher in the Chamoli area of Uttarakhand on Friday. It is rare to see such a scene of a teacher's departure from the temple of education in the current society.

Vikram Singh Rawat served in a primary school in Boora village under the Nandanagar area for 12 long years. After which he was transferred to a school in Karnaprayag. He was so attached to the students, that they gave him a farewell, which he would remember for long. They garlanded Rawat and also made him sit on a horse. Rawat was moved by the respect that he got from the students.

Assistant teacher Bharat Bhushan posted in Boora village said that teacher Vikram Rawat got his first appointment in 2011. "At the same time, the Government Primary School was started, along with the education of the children, he also made the parents aware of how to teach the children at home," quipped Bhushan. Teachers and students share a bond, which cannot be expressed in words and a similar bond was shared by Vikram Singh Rawat.