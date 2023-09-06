WATCH SUDARSAN PATTNAIK EXTENDS JANMASHTAMI GREETINGS THROUGH SAND ART

Puri: The Janamshatmi festival is one of the main festivals in the Hindu religion. On the occasion of Janmashtami, well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a beautiful sand sculpture of Lord Krishna at Puri Beach in Odisha. The sand art shows a mesmerising sculpture of Lord Krishna along with Happy Janmashtami written on it.

"#JaiShreeKrishna, Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shree Krishna #Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna shower his blessings on all of us. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha," 46-year-old Sudarsan Pattnaik said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Pattnaik is a recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour and is known for his seashore sand arts on various topics.