WATCH SNOW LEOPARD WELCOMES CUB IN DARJEELING ZOO

Darjeeling (West Bengal): Another round of positive news has surfaced at Darjeeling's Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, famously known as Darjeeling Zoo, in which a snow leopard gave birth to a cub on Thursday.

Following the successful breeding of the Royal Bengal Tiger at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri, Darjeeling Zoo has now made its mark by achieving a remarkable feat in snow leopard breeding. Zimba, a thirteen-year-old snow leopard, overcame various challenges to give birth to the adorable cub.

"The snow leopard cub's arrival holds special significance, as it contributes to a record-breaking year for snow leopard births at the zoo. A 24-hour vigil, along with the presence of a dedicated veterinarian has been established to ensure the well-being of both mother and cub", said West Bengal Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick.

Darjeeling Zoo Director Basbaraj Holeyachi said that both the mother and cub were in good health. "The gender of the cub is yet to be determined. Both are currently in the night shelter. They are being monitored 24 hours a day," Holeyachi added.

Earlier this year, two snow leopards named Ray and Morning welcomed a total of five cubs, with two of them being named Baisakhi and Himadri. With this recent addition, the snow leopard population at Darjeeling Zoo has now grown to 15. If all goes as planned, Morning and Ray's cubs will soon be introduced to eager tourists ahead of the festive Durga Puja season.