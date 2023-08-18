Rishikesh: Several houses, including singer Neha Kakkar's located in Ganga Nagar, were inundated with water due to incessant rains in Rishikesh for the last few days. The locality was completely submerged with around eight feet of rainwater. Water was not gushing out from the area as there was no proper drainage system. Locals living in the area vented their ire at the officials of the municipal corporation for not providing a drainage system.

A local resident, Satte Singh, informed Neha's family in Mumbai about the situation. After taking permission from the family, the parking wall of the house was razed by a JCB machine and soon after water gushed out of the area, Singh said. On the other hand, Congress leader Ekant Goyal said that the people of Ganga Nagar are facing several problems following heavy rainfall. He alleged that the area has been witnessing waterlogging, but neither the administration team nor the municipal team did not turn up to check the situation. If the status of a posh colony where the house of singer Neha Kakkar is also located like this imagine other localities, he pointed out. He reminded that people suffered huge losses after rain wreaked havoc in the state.