WATCH SAWAN SHIVRATRI CELEBRATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

It is Sawan's Shivratri and there's a huge rush of devotees lining up to offer prayers and water to Lord Shiva in temples across the country. Today is the day of Lord Shiva. Today we pour water on the (13th day of Sawan). We came today and will come again, a devotee says.

Today is a very holy day. Lakhs of people are gathered here to perform the jal abhishek of Nageshwarnath Baba. We will collect the water from here and then pour it to Bhadeshwarnath. The arrangement is good which is provided by the government. The mind receives great joy due to the arrangement made by the government, adds another.

Kanwariyas also offer Gangajal to Lord Shiva's idols and Lingams on Sawan Shivratri. Sawan which is considered one of the most auspicious period of the year by many Hindus started on July 4th. According to Sanjya, "Sawan Shivratri is a very significant occasion. Since 3 in the morning, devotees are lining up here and performing 'Jalabhishek'. It is believed that Lord Shiva becomes happy when we offer even one jar of water. It is also believed that if milk, curd, ghee and honey are offered to Shiva, the wishes of people get fulfilled."

Priest Vishweshwar Puri, says, "For the month of Sawan, Lord Shiva had told his in-law, the Gods and Goddesses that he will reside in Kankhal, at his in-law's place during the month of Sawan. So he stays in Kankhal for the month of Sawan." This year Sawan is extended over two months or 58 days, and this year is particularly special for Shiva devotees as there are eight Mondays in Sawan this year. This is a rare occurrence, and hence holds special significance for many Hindus. Sawan is considered to be Lord Shiva's favourite month, and Shiva devotees make all efforts to please the Lord in every way possible in this period.