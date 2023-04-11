WATCH SARUS CRANES REACTION ON REUNITING WITH MAN WHO RESCUED IT

Kanpur: A video of Mohammad Arif meeting his Sarus 'friend' at the Kanpur Zoo surfaced on social media. In the heart-warming video, the Sarus was seen trying to jump out of the cage after seeing Arif. When Arif asked the Sarus to fly, it started flying inside the enclosure. The Kanpur Zoo administration will keep the Sarus now and its body language will be monitored.

Arif, a resident of Amethi, had rescued the endangered bird and nursed it back to health. The bird recovered in time, but never left him and the duo became famous on social media. However, when the forest department officials came to know about it, they separated the bird from Arif and took it to the Kanpur Zoo. But the bond of the duo did not end, on Tuesday, when Arif reached the Kanpur Zoo to meet his friend it was witnessed.

After 20 days, Arif, along with Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai, reached the zoo. Zoo's doctors and administrative officers, following all the rules, introduced Arif to the crane present inside the enclosure. As soon as Arif reached the enclosure, he called 'How are you', the crane started raising its neck again and again. Hearing the friend's voice, it started trying to come out of the enclosure. When Arif asked the Sarus to fly, it started flying inside the enclosure.

Arif asked the doctors to take care of his friend. SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai asked the administrative officers to take care of the Sarus crane. Zoo director KK Singh said that the crane is such a bird, which usually behaves friendly. He said that these birds easily get caught in homes. According to sources, government officials will decide whether to keep the crane in Kanpur Zoo, or release it in its natural habitat. Currently, the officers and doctors are monitoring the nature of the crane. Finally, a report will be submitted to the government.