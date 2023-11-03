WATCH RISHABH PANT AND AXAR PATEL VISIT TIRUPATI BALAJI MANDIR

Tirupati: Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant were seen seeking blessings from Lord Balaji during their visit to Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The duo offered their prayers at the Balaji Mandir. Also, they were seen interacting with the fans and clicked selfies during their visit.

Although India are excelling in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, they are missing two of the key players in the form of Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. Pant suffered a severe car crash in December last year and has been staying away from international action on his road to recovery. However, the aggressive southpaw is now back on his feet and is expected to join the Indian team after getting fully fit to play.

Axar Patel is another major miss for the Indian side as he was injured ahead of the World Cup and the team missed out on having a quality spin all-rounder to replace Ravindra Jadeja in the time of the need.