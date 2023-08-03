Nuh: Internet services were restored for three hours in the Nuh district on Thursday. Videos related to violence went viral as soon as internet services were restored. In videos, it was evident how the law was openly flouted in front of the policemen and they are seen helpless in those videos. Instead of taking action, the police personnel are seen saving their own lives.

People kept firing in front of cops, kept making videos, but the policemen just stood watching everything. In those videos, rioters were seen brandishing weapons brazenly. People and policemen are seen hiding behind the cars. In a video, people are seen climbing on top of the Aravalli mountain and firing at the people, who gathered at a temple. The sound of firing can be heard clearly in the viral video. People are seen hiding behind vehicles to save their lives.

It may be recalled that all hell broke loose after Hindu organisations took out the Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh. An unruly crowd pelted stones at people attending the procession. The situation worsened so much that the mob set 50 vehicles on fire. So far, six people have died in the Nuh violence. More than 60 people are said to be injured in sporadic violence.