Mysore (Karnataka): Three leopard cubs were spotted in the Antarsante range of Nagarhole forest in Karnataka's Mysore on Tuesday. The cubs, including a rare black baby leopard, were found on a farm. Dyavan Nayak, a farmer noticed the leopard cubs while tending to his sugarcane fields. Swiftly taking action to protect them, Nayak handed the cubs over to the Forest Department. The authorities are currently engaged in efforts to reunite the cubs, who are only about two weeks old, with their mother.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, K.N. Basavaraj said, "When we were in the operation of capturing the tiger, we received information about these leopard cubs. They are very young, just two weeks old, so our priority is to ensure they reunite with their mother. Their well-being is best ensured when they're with her."